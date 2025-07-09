Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Hardil Singh Mehrok, 18, of Brampton (far left), and Preetpal Kooner of Mississauga, 20, (far right). Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2025 8:57 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 9:02 am.

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Between April and May 2025, police say victims were lured through social media to in-person meetings, where they were then robbed, some at gunpoint. Investigators now believe the suspects deliberately used false pretenses to lure victims based on their identity.

On May 31, investigators arrested and charged Abhijot Singh, 20, of Brampton, and Ridhampreet Singh, 21, of Mississauga.

Abhijot Singh, 20, of Brampton, (left) and Ridhampreet Singh, 21, of Mississauga. Photo: PRP.

On July 4, police executed multiple search warrants across Peel Region, arresting 18-year-old Hardil Singh Mehrok of Brampton and two male youths, aged 16 and 17. All three face charges including kidnapping and robbery, and remain in custody pending bail hearings.

The identities of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 20-year-old Preetpal Kooner of Mississauga in connection with the same offences.

The Crown Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine whether hate-motivated charges are warranted. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators.

