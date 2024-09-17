Male killed in industrial accident at Ontario Place

Toronto Police say a male has died in an industrial accident at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the victim was injured by construction equipment, but no further details were provided.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:37 a.m. and found the male in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His age was not provided.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The area is currently being redeveloped by the Ontario government, with plans for a water park and spa, as well as a year-round stage for concerts.

More to come