Trudeau’s government could face confidence vote next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Cormac MacSweeney and Meredith Bond

Posted September 17, 2024 5:30 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 6:08 pm.

The first confidence test of Justin Trudeau’s government this fall could take place next week, and if the government falls, the country could be thrust into an election.

CityNews has learned the Government House Leader’s office has informed the Conservatives their first opposition day motion is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, with a vote taking place on Wednesday Sept. 25.

Since the New Democrat Party ripped up their supply deal with the minority Liberal government, the Conservatives vowed to force a non-confidence vote at the earliest opportunity.

The NDP has said it will now decide whether or not to prop up the government on a case-by-case basis.

However, after stealing a seat from the Liberals in a Montreal byelection Monday, the Bloc Quebecois has indicated it is not eager to spark a general election. Instead, the party wants to try and force the government to take actions to benefit Quebec, in exchange for their support.

The Montreal race was widely viewed on Parliament Hill as a referendum on the prime minister’s leadership, after the loss of a Toronto Liberal stronghold in June laid bare just how low the party had fallen in the polls.

The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, currently has a lead of around 20 points over the Liberals in the polls.

The next election is scheduled for October of next year.

