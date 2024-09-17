‘You got something to say?’: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confronts protester in Ottawa

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confronts a protester outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sep. 17, 2024. Credit: Press Progress

By Cormac Mac Sweeney, Michael Ranger

Posted September 17, 2024 5:46 pm.

There were some tense moments on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon when NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a heckling protester.

The moment captured on video appears to show Singh walking away from a pair of protester when one yells a vulgar term at the NDP leader and accusing him of being corrupt.

The video posted to social media by the outlet Press Progress shows a visibly angry Singh turning around and getting in one of the men’s faces, demanding to know what he said.

“Who said that?,” asks Singh as he starts walking back towards the pair. “You got something to say?”

Both men denied using the phrase several times before Singh accused one of them of acting cowardly.

“You’re a coward, you’re not going to say it to my face,” he says before turning to walk away.

The so-called freedom protesters have been demonstrating outside Parliament since the House of Commons returned on Monday.

Singh and the New Democrats recently pulled out of their political pact with the Justin Trudeau’s government in a bid to distance themselves from the Liberals, making the prospects of a snap Canadian election far more likely.

The Conservatives intend to bring a non-confidence motion against the government as early as next week but would likely need both the Bloc and NDP to support it. Neither have indicated an appetite for triggering an election.

