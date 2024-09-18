Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a Porsche in Mississauga and sped off from his driveway, running him over in the process.

Officers said the woman attended the victim’s residence in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue area near Credit Valley Road at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning the sale of a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

A doorbell camera recorded the woman as she arrived at the home. Additional video surveillance shows the seller in his driveway with the female suspect in the Porsche Cayenne.

As he walks to the rear, she quickly reverses the car, knocking him down and injuring the man.

Police believe accomplice was at the scene, searching for suspect vehicle

The woman is described as South Asian, five-foot-five, around 120 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown skirt, and leather-strapped sandals.

The suspect is wanted for auto theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Authorities believe the woman was with an accomplice who was waiting in a separate vehicle, which was captured in the surveillance footage.

Police are encouraging members of the public to be extra vigilant when selling vehicles online. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.