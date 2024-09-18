Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 1:34 pm.

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a Porsche in Mississauga and sped off from his driveway, running him over in the process.

Officers said the woman attended the victim’s residence in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue area near Credit Valley Road at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning the sale of a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

A doorbell camera recorded the woman as she arrived at the home. Additional video surveillance shows the seller in his driveway with the female suspect in the Porsche Cayenne.

As he walks to the rear, she quickly reverses the car, knocking him down and injuring the man.

Police believe accomplice was at the scene, searching for suspect vehicle

The woman is described as South Asian, five-foot-five, around 120 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown skirt, and leather-strapped sandals.

The suspect is wanted for auto theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Authorities believe the woman was with an accomplice who was waiting in a separate vehicle, which was captured in the surveillance footage.

Police are encouraging members of the public to be extra vigilant when selling vehicles online. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Photo: Peel police/YouTube.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

6m ago

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident aboard TTC subway
Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident aboard TTC subway

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a TTC subway train earlier this month. Investigators say on Sept. 19 just after 9 p.m. a man began yelling...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested in Seattle over threats to bomb U.S. Senator's car: report
Toronto man arrested in Seattle over threats to bomb U.S. Senator's car: report

A man from Toronto was arrested in Seattle last week after he directed bomb threats towards a U.S. Senator on social media. According to KOMO News, a Seattle media outlet, Louis Bernabe, 29, of Toronto,...

41m ago

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

6m ago

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident aboard TTC subway
Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident aboard TTC subway

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a TTC subway train earlier this month. Investigators say on Sept. 19 just after 9 p.m. a man began yelling...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested in Seattle over threats to bomb U.S. Senator's car: report
Toronto man arrested in Seattle over threats to bomb U.S. Senator's car: report

A man from Toronto was arrested in Seattle last week after he directed bomb threats towards a U.S. Senator on social media. According to KOMO News, a Seattle media outlet, Louis Bernabe, 29, of Toronto,...

41m ago

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

7h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

14h ago

1:29
Harris fields questions from Black journalists
Harris fields questions from Black journalists

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has participated in an interview with members of the National Association of Black Journalists. As Julia Benbrook explains, the sit-down comes after Donald Trump stirred controversy with the same group.

20h ago

2:23
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona

Held by the Liberals for 9 years, the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun now has a Bloc Québécois MP. Meanwhile, the NDP hold onto the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood-Transcona - while the Conservatives continue to call for a general election.

19h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

More Videos