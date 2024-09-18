A daycare employee was arrested and charged for allegedly choking and injuring a child under the age of five in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The Niagara Regional Police Service launched an investigation after receiving reports of a serious assault on Sept. 13 at the Way to Grow Daycare.

Detectives with the child abuse unit determined that a youth attending the daycare was choked and assaulted by a male employee and was seriously injured as a result.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 26-year-old Matthew Maxwell of St. Catharines, Ont. He’s been charged with aggravated assault.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said there is reason to believe there are additional victims as Maxwell was previously employed at Niagara Nursery School and Child-Care Centre in the Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. region.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.