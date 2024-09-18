Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Scotiabank Arena
The jumbotron at the Scotiabank Arena displays the score as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Anaheim Ducks during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, February 17, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2024 8:43 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 10:29 am.

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell’s 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion.

MLSE is the parent company of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC of MLS and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. It also owns the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

When the transaction closes, Rogers will be the largest owner of MLSE, with a 75 per cent controlling interest. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025.

“MLSE is one of the most prestigious sports and entertainment organizations in the world, and we’re proud to expand our ownership of these coveted sports teams,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers.

“As Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, live sports and entertainment are a critical part of our core business strategy.”

Rogers already owned 37.5 per cent of MLSE prior to Wednesday’s agreement with BCE. MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum owns the remaining 25 per cent through his holding company, Kilmer Sports Inc.

In 2012, Rogers and Bell agreed to purchase a majority of MLSE from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $1.32 billion ($1.78 billion).

Deal will allow Bell to renew existing MLSE broadcast rights

Rogers also owns MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet, which have NHL national broadcasting rights. Sportsnet will continue to broadcast half of the Maple Leafs’ regional games and half of the Raptors’ games controlled by MLSE.

“MLSE continues to appreciate significantly, and together with our sports and media assets, we plan to surface more value for shareholders long term,” added Staffieri. “This agreement also ensures long-term Canadian ownership and investment of these iconic teams.”

Rogers is buying out Bell’s 37.5 per cent share of MLSE for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Rogers wrote in a company news release that the deal will allow Bell to renew its existing MLSE broadcast and sponsorship rights long-term at “fair market value.” This includes access to content rights for 50 per cent of Maple Leafs regional games and 50 per cent of Raptors games. The transaction is subject to league and regulatory approvals.

Bell said the telecommunications provider intends to direct the sale proceeds toward reducing debt levels. TSN, which Bell owns, will continue to broadcast Argonauts and Toronto FC games through independent agreements with the respective leagues.

“We are proud of our time as co-owners of these iconic sports teams, and through this agreement, have ensured that fans can count on Bell’s continued support of their teams,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

“[Wednesday’s] announcement demonstrates that we are focused on creating the financial flexibility to support our ongoing transformation and core growth drivers.”

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

15m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

28m ago

'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting
'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

1h ago

Top Stories

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

15m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

28m ago

'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting
'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

12h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

22h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
More Videos