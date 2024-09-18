Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident aboard TTC subway

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a TTC subway train earlier this month.

Investigators say on Sept. 19 just after 9 p.m. a man began yelling anti-Black slurs towards someone on a northbound train before allegedly assaulting them.

The victim activated the emergency alarm aboard the train and the man fled the scene in the Yonge and Bloor Streets area.

Police described the man as 30 to 40 years old and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a release on Wednesday.

Investigators note if the man is charged and convicted of a hate-motivated offence, the Judge can take hate into consideration as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.