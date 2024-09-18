Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024.

Details surrounding the incident that led to the injury have not been released by the police watchdog.

The severity of the man’s injury was also not released except that it was classified as a custody injury.

Cst. James Richmond is facing one charge of assault causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 14.

The SIU said they will not be commenting further as the matter is not before the courts.

The SIU is called in when the conduct of officers may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.