TD CEO to retire next year, takes responsibility for money laundering failures

President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group Bharat Masrani speaks at their AGM in Toronto on March 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 9:59 am.

TD Bank Group, which is mired in a money laundering scandal in the U.S., says chief executive Bharat Masrani will retire next year.

Masrani will retire officially on April 10, 2025, at the bank’s next annual meeting of shareholders after 38 years at the bank and more than a decade as CEO.

“The anti-money laundering challenges we face took place on my watch as CEO and I take full responsibility,” he said in a statement Thursday.

“In the coming months, I will continue to advance and direct the critical remediation program required to meet our obligations and responsibilities and strengthen our risk and control foundation.” 

The bank named Raymond Chun, TD’s group head, Canadian personal banking, as his successor.

As part of a transition plan, Chun will become chief operating officer on Nov. 1 before taking over the top job when Masrani steps down next year.

Chun joined TD’s management training program in 1992 and has held increasingly senior roles over the past 32 years. 

TD has taken billions in charges related to ongoing U.S. investigations into the failure of its anti-money laundering program.

The investigation has been a major overhang for the bank and helped scuttle its proposed acquisition of U.S. bank First Horizon Corp. in May last year.

The bank has said the expected resolution of the U.S. investigations will include both monetary penalties, along with non-monetary ones. 

TD also announced Thursday that Riaz Ahmed, group head, wholesale banking and president and CEO of TD Securities, will retire at the end of January 2025.

Other changes in the executive ranks taking effect Nov. 1 include the promotion of Sona Mehta, currently executive vice-president, real estate secured lending, everyday banking, saving and investing, to become group head, Canadian personal banking, while Tim Wiggan, group head, wealth management and insurance, will become group head, wholesale banking and president and CEO of TD Securities.

Paul Clark, currently executive vice-president, private wealth management and financial planning, will become senior executive vice-president, wealth management.

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

2h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

1h ago

Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party. Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of...

0m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

57m ago

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.

17h ago

1:53
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion

Next week's Conservative non-confidence motion may already be dead. The Tories needed support from both the NDP & Bloc Québécois, but Yves-François Blanchet says the BQ won't be voting for it.

17h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

22h ago

