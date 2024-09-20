Brampton woman arrested in stolen Porsche investigation: police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have made an arrest in a brazen auto theft that was caught on camera earlier this month.

Officers say 18-year-old Sarah Badshaw of Brampton turned herself into authorities on Thursday after investigators began circulating a video allegedly showing her driving off with a man’s Porsche and striking him with the vehicle.

PRP said Badshaw attended the victim’s residence in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue area in Mississauga around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning the sale of a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

A doorbell camera recorded Badshaw as she arrived at the home.

“Hello, I am here for the Porsche,” she is heard saying at the door. “I am waiting for my dad, so [could I] take a look [at the car]?”

Additional video surveillance shows the seller in his driveway with Badshaw in the Porsche Cayenne. As he walks to the rear, she allegedly quickly reverses the car, knocking him down and injuring the man.

Police believe an accomplice was at the scene

Badshaw is facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, theft, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving without a license.

PRP said she had been charged with prior fraud related offences in Peel and is wanted by other police agencies in the Greater Toronto Area for separate investigations.

Authorities believe she was with an accomplice who was waiting in a separate vehicle, which was captured in the surveillance footage.

Investigators are anticipating additional arrests and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Photo: Peel police/YouTube.

With files from CityNews Toronto’s Lucas Casaletto.