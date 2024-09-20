Brampton woman arrested in stolen Porsche investigation: police

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 20, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2024 4:51 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have made an arrest in a brazen auto theft that was caught on camera earlier this month.

Officers say 18-year-old Sarah Badshaw of Brampton turned herself into authorities on Thursday after investigators began circulating a video allegedly showing her driving off with a man’s Porsche and striking him with the vehicle.

PRP said Badshaw attended the victim’s residence in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue area in Mississauga around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning the sale of a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

A doorbell camera recorded Badshaw as she arrived at the home.

“Hello, I am here for the Porsche,” she is heard saying at the door. “I am waiting for my dad, so [could I] take a look [at the car]?”

Additional video surveillance shows the seller in his driveway with Badshaw in the Porsche Cayenne. As he walks to the rear, she allegedly quickly reverses the car, knocking him down and injuring the man.

Police believe an accomplice was at the scene

Badshaw is facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, theft, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving without a license.

PRP said she had been charged with prior fraud related offences in Peel and is wanted by other police agencies in the Greater Toronto Area for separate investigations.

Authorities believe she was with an accomplice who was waiting in a separate vehicle, which was captured in the surveillance footage.

Investigators are anticipating additional arrests and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Photo: Peel police/YouTube.

With files from CityNews Toronto’s Lucas Casaletto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale
Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale

A woman from Thornhill is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after investigators allege she helped a couple sell their house, then vanished with the profits from the sale. Investigators say two homeowners...

1h ago

MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet
MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately. Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford's nephew,...

3h ago

Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets
Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets

The provincial government is planning to table legislation next month to restrict bike lanes on city streets, sources tell 680News Radio. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was expected...

51m ago

Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 people with a knife at Châteauguay mosque
Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 people with a knife at Châteauguay mosque

A 24-year-old man was arrested after entering the Centre Culturel Musulman de Châteauguay and allegedly attacking three people Friday afternoon with a knife. Police in Châteauguay, south of Montreal,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale
Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale

A woman from Thornhill is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after investigators allege she helped a couple sell their house, then vanished with the profits from the sale. Investigators say two homeowners...

1h ago

MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet
MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately. Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford's nephew,...

3h ago

Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets
Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets

The provincial government is planning to table legislation next month to restrict bike lanes on city streets, sources tell 680News Radio. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was expected...

51m ago

Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 people with a knife at Châteauguay mosque
Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 people with a knife at Châteauguay mosque

A 24-year-old man was arrested after entering the Centre Culturel Musulman de Châteauguay and allegedly attacking three people Friday afternoon with a knife. Police in Châteauguay, south of Montreal,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto Pearson ranks second-last in customer satisfaction, survey finds
Toronto Pearson ranks second-last in customer satisfaction, survey finds

For the second year in a row, a survey conducted by J.D power has ranked Toronto Pearson airport as one of the worst in North America when it comes to customer satisfaction.

23m ago

2:26
Transport minister quits cabinet & Liberal Party
Transport minister quits cabinet & Liberal Party

Pablo Rodriguez has resigned from cabinet, and the Liberal Party. He'll sit as an independent until the Quebec Liberal Party leadership race opens. Xiao Li

22h ago

2:28
Inside the Blue Jays Canadian Futures Showcase
Inside the Blue Jays Canadian Futures Showcase

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with tournament Director TJ Burton and Canadian baseball players about the 'unreal' experience for athletes at the Canadian Futures Showcase.

22h ago

2:31
Food bank use on steep rise
Food bank use on steep rise

Daily Bread Food Bank reports record number of clients using emergency food services in Toronto as they launch their annual Thanksgiving food drive.

23h ago

2:27
North York residents concerned about escalating violence
North York residents concerned about escalating violence

A string of recent gun violence has residents in North York calling for change. This, as police provide an update on a deadly shooting on Driftwood Ct.

More Videos