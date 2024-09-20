Members of the Hells Angels and Red Devils motorcycle gangs were arrested in connection to an alleged robbery that occurred in Hamilton, Ont. over the summer.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on July 4, officers were notified of an assault at an establishment located in Hamilton. It’s alleged that the accused robbed a victim of their personal items.

On Aug. 21, various search warrants were executed at residences, Hells Angels MC, and Red Devils MC clubhouses in Hamilton. Police seized four shotguns, three rifles, a shotgun barrel, ammunition, body armour and a Possession and Acquisition Licence.

Thirteen charges were laid against five men, including Joel Rollin, 41, of Grimsby, Ont., Trevor Pittman, 34, of Ancaster, Ont., and Daniel Fish, 36, of Brantford, Ont., who all face one count each of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Additionally, police charged William Ashford-Smith, 36, of Hamilton, with assault causing bodily harm, robbery, breaching a probation order and the unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Jason Hall, 51, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breach of firearms storage regulations.

The accused were all released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs continue to be involved in violent occurrences throughout our communities,” said OPP Detective Inspector Scott Wade.

“The items seized and charges laid in this investigation illustrate the importance of remaining diligent in our pursuit to disrupt and dismantle these criminal organizations. The OPP BEU is grateful for the partnership and collaboration with Hamilton Police Service, and we will continue to work together to preserve community safety.”