Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale

Maria Mikhailitchenko, 46, is wanted for fraud Over $5000, theft Over $5000 and breach of trust. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 20, 2024 3:11 pm.

A woman from Thornhill is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after investigators allege she helped a couple sell their house, then vanished with the profits from the sale.

Investigators say two homeowners hired the woman as their lawyer in November, 2023, to facilitate the sale of a home.

“The victims sold the home, and the woman held the profits in trust for the victims,” a police release states.

Police allege the victims tried to meet with the woman several times to obtain the profits from the home sale, but she never attended the meetings.

Maria Mikhailitchenko, 46, is wanted for fraud over $5000, theft over $5000 and breach of trust.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet
MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately. Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford's nephew,...

56m ago

Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets
Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets

The provincial government is planning to table legislation next month to restrict bike lanes on city streets, sources tell 680News Radio. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was expected...

4h ago

Cameras, AI and road occupancy fees part of proposed Toronto congestion management plan update
Cameras, AI and road occupancy fees part of proposed Toronto congestion management plan update

City of Toronto officials unveiled several proposed actions and changes on Friday aimed at 'more effectively managing congestion.'

1h ago

Boy, 15, charged with robbing Toronto bank with hammer
Boy, 15, charged with robbing Toronto bank with hammer

A 15-year-old boy is one of two people charged after allegedly robbing a bank with a hammer. A third suspect remains at large. It happened on Monday, August 26, 2024 at around 5 p.m. at a bank in...

1h ago

Top Stories

MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet
MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately. Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford's nephew,...

56m ago

Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets
Ontario plans to table legislation aiming to restrict bike lanes on city streets

The provincial government is planning to table legislation next month to restrict bike lanes on city streets, sources tell 680News Radio. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was expected...

4h ago

Cameras, AI and road occupancy fees part of proposed Toronto congestion management plan update
Cameras, AI and road occupancy fees part of proposed Toronto congestion management plan update

City of Toronto officials unveiled several proposed actions and changes on Friday aimed at 'more effectively managing congestion.'

1h ago

Boy, 15, charged with robbing Toronto bank with hammer
Boy, 15, charged with robbing Toronto bank with hammer

A 15-year-old boy is one of two people charged after allegedly robbing a bank with a hammer. A third suspect remains at large. It happened on Monday, August 26, 2024 at around 5 p.m. at a bank in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
North York residents concerned about escalating violence
North York residents concerned about escalating violence

A string of recent gun violence has residents in North York calling for change. This, as police provide an update on a deadly shooting on Driftwood Ct.

22h ago

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:40
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down

The switch to winter fuel is helping to provide some relief at the pump but there may be some other troubling factors working in the background. David Zura explains.

2:36
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks

The Toronto Police Association has launched a public campaign warning of the risks of underpaid officers. Erica Natividad with their quest for public support following failed negotiations.
2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
More Videos