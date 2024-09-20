Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale

A woman from Thornhill is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after investigators allege she helped a couple sell their house, then vanished with the profits from the sale.

Investigators say two homeowners hired the woman as their lawyer in November, 2023, to facilitate the sale of a home.

“The victims sold the home, and the woman held the profits in trust for the victims,” a police release states.

Police allege the victims tried to meet with the woman several times to obtain the profits from the home sale, but she never attended the meetings.

Maria Mikhailitchenko, 46, is wanted for fraud over $5000, theft over $5000 and breach of trust.