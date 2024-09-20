Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 people with a knife at Châteauguay mosque

A 24-year-old man was arrested after entering the Centre Culturel Musulman de Châteauguay and allegedly attacking three people Friday afternoon with a knife.

Police in Châteauguay, south of Montreal, say the man entered the mosque on St-Jean Baptiste Blvd., where an altercation broke out with several individuals at around 1:40 p.m. and he attacked them with a knife.

Three men in their 50s sustained minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on the spot.

Police add that the motive behind the incident remains unknown at this time.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) writing on Instagram that they are aware of the incident.

“We are in touch with the local centre and will provide more information as it becomes available. However, we do not have information at this point to make a suggestion as to the motivation behind the incident, and we encourage our community not to speculate as the investigation continues.”

More details to come.