More than 1,500 charges laid in York region retail thefts totaling over $620K

York police
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 20, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2024 12:49 pm.

York Regional Police have laid more than 1,500 charges and arrested 16 people after an investigation into a spree of organized retail thefts.

York police say the investigation, called Project Spartan, was in cooperation with the LCBO Resource Protection Unit and the Home Depot Asset Protection Department.

Between Oct. 2023 and July 2024, high-valued items were allegedly stolen with the intent of being resold throughout York Region and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by a group of suspects believe to be involved in large-scale organized retail theft.

Police say occasionally, suspects would allegedly resort to threats of violence, either verbally or by brandishing a weapon, if approached.

The 10 investigations led to 16 arrests and a total of 1,538 charges. At the time of the arrests, all 16 suspects were out on release orders and over half of the charges were for failing to comply with a release order.

The suspects were allegedly responsible for a total of $623,852 in retail thefts.

“Our collaboration with police services across the province is critical in holding criminals accountable – even after they have left the store,” said Marty Power, Senior Director of Resource Protection at the LCBO in a release.

