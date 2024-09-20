When Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to allow convenience stores to sell beer, wine, and coolers beginning in September, it seemed like a modest step—one in keeping with many provinces and states that have long allowed this.

However, this being Ontario, nothing is ever that simple.

Matt Gurney is a journalist, commentator and co-founder of The Line.

“If you were an alien observing from the mothership and you were to look at beer monopoly, free-market cannabis, and supervised injection of opioids, try to imagine what you would conclude that jurisdiction’s policies were on harmful substances,” says Gurney.

The move has cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars, sparked a discussion about the availability of intoxicants and incited outrage from various advocacy groups. So why can’t Ontario simply be normal about its booze?

