Man, 23, wanted after body found in Richmond Hill home

Photo of Henry Ai
Photo of Henry Ai, wanted by York Regional Police in connection with a homicide investigation in Richmond Hill. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 21, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 1:36 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation in Richmond Hill.

Police say they were called for a wellness check at a home on Gracedale Drive near Shaftsbury Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived the body of an adult was found and that person was pronounced dead. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Henry Ai of Richmond Hill. He’s described as six-foot-two with a thin build, short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved sweater, white-collared shirt, black pants and black shoes.

“He is not believed to be in a vehicle and is known to use public transportation and ride-share services,” police said in a release on Saturday.

Investigators are urging Ai to turn himself in to police. Anyone spotting him is asked to call 911.

Police are also asking anyone who may have video surveillance of Gracedale Drive near Shaftsbury Avenue between 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. Sept. 21 to contact them.

Top Stories

Man identified in North York double fatal shooting
Man identified in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud was among three men who...

8h ago

3 people sent to hospital after vehicles crash into a ditch in Markham
3 people sent to hospital after vehicles crash into a ditch in Markham

Three people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers...

56m ago

Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station
Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight. Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of...

8h ago

Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command center in...

3h ago

