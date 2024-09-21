Man, 23, wanted after body found in Richmond Hill home

Police in York Region are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation in Richmond Hill.

Police say they were called for a wellness check at a home on Gracedale Drive near Shaftsbury Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived the body of an adult was found and that person was pronounced dead. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Henry Ai of Richmond Hill. He’s described as six-foot-two with a thin build, short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved sweater, white-collared shirt, black pants and black shoes.

“He is not believed to be in a vehicle and is known to use public transportation and ride-share services,” police said in a release on Saturday.

Investigators are urging Ai to turn himself in to police. Anyone spotting him is asked to call 911.

Police are also asking anyone who may have video surveillance of Gracedale Drive near Shaftsbury Avenue between 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. Sept. 21 to contact them.