Ontario woman wanted in $800,000 fraud investigation

Toronto police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

Officers allege that 33-year-old Jodi-Ann Bonnick of King City spoke to an individual about a fake business deal and defrauded them out of thousands of dollars.

According to police, the victim placed nine orders for goods back in 2022 worth over $800,000 that were supposed to be shipped to various retail stores, but the goods were never received.

Bonnick is now facing numerous charges, including 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of making a false statement to procure money, and 10 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Bonnick formerly operated a West Indian grocery store on Weston Road near Jane Street and faced similar charges in Jamaica where she is accused of defrauding a local businesswoman out of $3.2 million worth of goods, according to reporting by the Jamaica Observer.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police.