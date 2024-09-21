Ontario woman wanted in $800,000 fraud investigation
Posted September 21, 2024 10:37 pm.
Last Updated September 21, 2024 10:47 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.
Officers allege that 33-year-old Jodi-Ann Bonnick of King City spoke to an individual about a fake business deal and defrauded them out of thousands of dollars.
According to police, the victim placed nine orders for goods back in 2022 worth over $800,000 that were supposed to be shipped to various retail stores, but the goods were never received.
Bonnick is now facing numerous charges, including 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of making a false statement to procure money, and 10 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.
Bonnick formerly operated a West Indian grocery store on Weston Road near Jane Street and faced similar charges in Jamaica where she is accused of defrauding a local businesswoman out of $3.2 million worth of goods, according to reporting by the Jamaica Observer.
Investigators encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police.