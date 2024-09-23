1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction

A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 23, 2024 8:47 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2024 9:36 pm.

A female pedestrian has died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in the Junction.

Police were called to Annette Street and Pacific Avenue just after 8 p.m.

It was reported that two cars were involved in a collision that then caused one of the vehicles to hit two pedestrians.

The woman died at the scene while the male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

