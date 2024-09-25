Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties during leave of absence

An associate minister has been named to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism during his leave of absence from the provincial cabinet.

Brampton North MPP Graham MacGregor, who is currently the Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, has been appointed by the Ford government.

Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, made the announcement that he would be stepping down temporarily in a statement last week. “While it weighs very heavily on me, it is necessary for me to prioritize my health and well-being over the next couple of months.”

There were no further details on why he decided to take the leave of absence.

Ford was named Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism following his win in the provincial election in 2022.

McGregor was also first elected in 2022, but only joined the cabinet in August of 2024.