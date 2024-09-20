MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario’s Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately.

Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, said in a statement the decision was made after much thought. “While it weighs very heavily on me, it is necessary for me to prioritize my health and well-being over the next couple of months.”

There were no further details on why he decided to take the leave of absence.

He added the Premier has been informed and has offered his support.

“I appreciate his support and that of the residents of York-South Weston in making this difficult decision, and I look forward to returning to Queen’s Park in the near future,” continued his statement.

Ford was named Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism following his win in the provincial election in 2022. He was previously a Toronto city councillor, representing Etobicoke North from 2016 until he ran for MPP.