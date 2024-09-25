Injury-plagued season for Blue Jays’ Bichette ends with surgery on fractured finger

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette walks to the dugout after striking out against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted September 25, 2024 6:56 pm.

After Bo Bichette’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays lineup was abruptly shut down thanks to another trip to the injured list, the team has provided clarity on what’s next for the shortstop.

Manager John Schneider told reporters on Wednesday that Bichette will have surgery to insert a pin in order to repair a fracture to his right middle finger, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

The two-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day IL last week, effectively ending his season, just one game after returning to the Jays lineup from a two-month absence that was caused by a calf strain.

Bichette, 26, ended the season having suited up for only 81 games and struggled with consistency, putting up .225/.277/.322 batting splits with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

The shortstop wasn’t the only Blue Jay hit by the injury bug as it’s even impacted the coaching staff. According to David, third base coach Carlos Febles also had surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered just before the All-Star break.

Add those to a long list of injuries for Toronto. Pitcher Kevin Gausman left last Thursday’s game abruptly due to back tightness, Outfielder Daulton Varsho has been transferred to the 60-day IL and is in need of rotator cuff surgery while infielder Will Wagner had knee surgery last Friday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

3h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

2h ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

1h ago

OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Provincial police in Aurora are investigating several instances of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham leading to at least one serious crash that left two people fighting for their lives. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

3h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

2h ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

1h ago

OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Provincial police in Aurora are investigating several instances of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham leading to at least one serious crash that left two people fighting for their lives. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.

19h ago

2:20
Showers to continue Wednesday
Showers to continue Wednesday

Showers will continue on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay seasonal for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
3:41
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help

Hope Air has been offering free flights to people in need for more than 30 years, but can’t keep up with growing demand. Cynthia Mulligan asks why Ontario is one of the only provinces that doesn’t offer financial assistance to this charity.
2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:44
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates

A widely shared video on social media that appears to show someone fishing with a net in Bowmanville Creek has advocates calling for better education and enforcement of fishing regulations in Ontario. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos