Injury-plagued season for Blue Jays’ Bichette ends with surgery on fractured finger

After Bo Bichette’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays lineup was abruptly shut down thanks to another trip to the injured list, the team has provided clarity on what’s next for the shortstop.

Manager John Schneider told reporters on Wednesday that Bichette will have surgery to insert a pin in order to repair a fracture to his right middle finger, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

The two-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day IL last week, effectively ending his season, just one game after returning to the Jays lineup from a two-month absence that was caused by a calf strain.

Bichette, 26, ended the season having suited up for only 81 games and struggled with consistency, putting up .225/.277/.322 batting splits with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

The shortstop wasn’t the only Blue Jay hit by the injury bug as it’s even impacted the coaching staff. According to David, third base coach Carlos Febles also had surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered just before the All-Star break.

Add those to a long list of injuries for Toronto. Pitcher Kevin Gausman left last Thursday’s game abruptly due to back tightness, Outfielder Daulton Varsho has been transferred to the 60-day IL and is in need of rotator cuff surgery while infielder Will Wagner had knee surgery last Friday.