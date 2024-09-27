Bob Geldof hopes Live Aid musical inspires younger generation to take action

Tamara Tare, Olly Dobson and the Company in “Just for One Day” at the Old Vic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mirvish Productions-Manuel Harlan *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Bob Geldof doesn’t think Live Aid — or a global benefit concert of its size — could have the same impact today that it once did.

But he hopes a new musical he’s hitched his name to might inspire younger people to take his lead in making a difference.

The Irish singer-songwriter was in Toronto to plug “Just For One Day,” a jukebox musical that revolves around the ambitious making-of story behind the legendary 1985 concert he helped organize, set to hits songs by Bob Dylan, Elton John, U2, Diana Ross, Queen and Madonna.

Geldof says he can’t imagine a similar type of multi-city benefit concert having the same heft in the modern era, especially when Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and other stars are regularly touring and playing massive music festivals.

Instead, he says he hopes younger generations come up with a more contemporary way to support humanitarian causes, finding a way to unite people and fight misinformation circulating on social media.

“Just For One Day” plays at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Jan. 28 to March 16, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

