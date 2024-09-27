Charges laid after gunfight at home in King Township: police

York Regional Police have charged three people, including a 17-year-old boy, after a gun fight at a home in the Township of King on Thursday left one person with injuries.

An officer was conducting traffic control when he heard gunshots and rushed to the scene near Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road at around 7:53 a.m.

“A man at the residence, stated he observed two armed males, dressed in dark clothing, in his backyard,” a police release explained.

“There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was struck. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.”

No one at the home was injured.

Not long after, police were tipped off that a person arrived at local hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police described the incident as “targeted” and have since arrested three people.

Thierry Krnic, 57, of King, Rigan Ricardo Estick, 19, of Toronto, and a 17-year-old male are all facing charges of attempted murder.