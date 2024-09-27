How The Roaring Lion was lost and found again

It’s one of the most iconic photographic portraits in world history, and it hangs in one of the most famous buildings in the Canadian capital—at least it did until it was stolen.

Brett Popplewell is an author, reporter, and associate professor who wrote a piece on portrait theft for The Walrus.

“Oftentimes, these kinds of cases go unsolved for a generation because it’s not until the thief dies or until they think that the trail has gone cold enough that they can come out and try and sell this thing,” said Popplewell.

The story of The Roaring Lion theft involves international intrigue, world history, careful detective work and one of this country’s most renowned artists.

But most of all, it’s a riveting heist tale that spans from Canada to Europe, and who doesn’t love one of those?

