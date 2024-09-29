Host Adrian Holmes promises ‘impactful’ night at the third annual Legacy Awards

Shamier Anderson, left to right, Adrian Holmes and Stephan James pose in this undated handout photo. "Bel Air" actor Adrian Holmes will host the third edition of The Legacy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, O'shane Howard *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2024 6:03 am.

TORONTO — “Bel-Air” star Adrian Holmes says he’s thrilled to celebrate Canada’s “underrepresented voices” at The Black Academy’s Legacy Awards tonight.

The Wales-born, Canada-raised actor will host the third edition of the event that highlights the accomplishments of Black Canadians in film, television, music, sports and culture.

This year’s honourees include Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey, Juno Award winner Kardinal Offishall and Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director Weyni Mengesha.

There will also be tributes to several Olympic gold medallists, including hammer throw champion Camryn Rogers and the men’s 4×100 metre relay team of Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake.

The show will feature performances by Toronto rappers SadBoi and Smiley, Jamaican-Canadian poet d’bi.young, Alberta soprano Neema Bickersteth and Ontario singer-songwriter Morgan-Paige Melbourne.

The Legacy Awards will broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

The winner of the Fan Choice Digital Content Creator Award will be announced at the bash.

Tonight’s show concludes a three-year agreement between The Black Academy and the CBC to broadcast the awards telecast. A CBC spokesperson told The Canadian Press the public broadcaster is in talks with the academy regarding a potential renewal of their partnership.

Toronto-born actors and brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James founded the event in 2021 to shine a spotlight on exceptional Black Canadians.

Holmes says he hopes the Legacy Awards will continue for “a very long time.”

“There’s a lot of underrepresented voices in this country and they’re doing great, great things, but they’re there in the shadows. Nobody is giving them their flowers,” he says.

“We need a platform. We need a space like this to celebrate everyone, including Black people and those who are underrepresented. We need a voice. We need a space.”

Holmes says viewers can expect a great party with “many surprises” tonight.

“It’s going to be celebratory and very impactful,” he says. “When you leave, you’re going to feel like you had a nice, warm, nutritious meal of like … gari jollof rice, egusi soup, some curry goat, some oxtail. You’re going to feel full and comfortable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough
Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with critical injuries....

10h ago

'Enough is enough': Rally held in Toronto calling for an end to gun violence
'Enough is enough': Rally held in Toronto calling for an end to gun violence

Nekai Foster was just 16 years old when his life changed forever last July due to gun violence. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a random shooting in North York and was told he may...

11h ago

1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale
1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale

One man is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say they were called to the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports...

10h ago

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

58m ago

