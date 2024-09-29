Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 29, 2024 5:51 pm.

Toronto police officers say a woman has serious injuries after she was stabbed in an east-end home, and a man has been arrested.

In a brief update posted on X, officers said they were called to the home near Orton Park Road and Ellesmere Road just after 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing weren’t clear and a police spokesperson wouldn’t provide additional information.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews crews were called to the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

10h ago

2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation
2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation

Niagara Regional Police Service officers say they found improvised explosive devices in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home on Sept. 4.

1h ago

Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning
Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m. One...

7h ago

Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans

OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with...

4h ago

Top Stories

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

10h ago

2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation
2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation

Niagara Regional Police Service officers say they found improvised explosive devices in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home on Sept. 4.

1h ago

Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning
Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m. One...

7h ago

Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans

OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.

23h ago

2:59
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto

Amid a rise in shootings this year in Toronto, community members and organizations march in a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence, while also remembering the life of a fearless anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah reports.

23h ago

2:14
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland

Halloween Haunt returns to Canada's Wonderland. As Jazan Grewal reports, the amusement park has completely transformed into a spooky town featuring corn mazes, scare zones and hundreds of monsters.
3:56
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.

The new owners of the iconic house in Toronto will hold an event this weekend in hopes to get rid of the dolls. City News speaks to the new owner.
2:46
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region

The OPP is calling it a 'serious public safety issue' as they investigate six cases of rocks being thrown at moving cars in Markham. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos