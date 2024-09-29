Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police
Posted September 29, 2024 5:51 pm.
Toronto police officers say a woman has serious injuries after she was stabbed in an east-end home, and a man has been arrested.
In a brief update posted on X, officers said they were called to the home near Orton Park Road and Ellesmere Road just after 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing weren’t clear and a police spokesperson wouldn’t provide additional information.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews crews were called to the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital.
More to come.
