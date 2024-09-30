Has Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation progress stalled?

Today marks the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a good chance to assess our progress on the 94 Calls to Action. After significant early progress, the past two years have seen little. So why has Canada fallen behind?

Dr. Eva Jewell is the research director at Yellowhead Institute and an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“Reconciliation risks being just more harm reductions, particularly when we’re starting to see this rhetorical shift towards economic reconciliation,” says Jewell, “and that to me is worrying.”

Has the government changed its focus? Have we simply done all the “easy” work and not yet dug into the toughest, most systemic problems? Are we in danger of turning this national day of reflection into a symbol that sacrifices the urgency out of which it was created?

