Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing

St. Clair stabbing
Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 1, 2024 5:26 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2024 6:40 am.

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in the city’s west end.

Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s or 60s was located with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Workers at the plaza and other witnesses tell 680News Radio that the victim is a homeless man who was known to camp out in the area.

Authorities were investigating a separate stabbing incident in the St. Clair West and Runnymede Road area, where one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell 680News Radio that the two stabbings are not believed to be connected.

