Sex crimes case of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller put off until December

The sex crimes case against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller has been put off until December.

The founder of global electronics giant Future Electronics was arrested in May on 21 counts involving 10 complainants, many of them minors at the time of the alleged offences between 1994 and 2016.

One of the alleged victims was under the age of 14 per the charges.

Crown attorney Myriam Corbeil said today she is ready to proceed and set a trial date, estimating the case against Miller will require about five weeks.

However, Miller’s defence lawyers asked that the case be delayed as their client remains extremely ill and bedridden, adding that reviewing the evidence with him has been complicated.

Defence attorneys are also seeking further disclosure and want to examine the evidence before deciding whether they will seek a trial by jury or judge alone.

The case will return before a judge on Dec. 12.