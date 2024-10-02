4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and child, have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

It happened around 6:11 p.m. at Islington and Orrell avenues.

Two children and one baby were taken to hospital, according to paramedics. A woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A police source tells 680 NewsRadio the children are four years old, 18 months old and two months old. The four-year-old was the most seriously injured and there’s heightened concern for the 2 month old just because of their age. The 18-month-old is expected to be ok, according to the source.

Witnesses say it appears the woman and the children were crossing on a green light when they were struck by a vehicle that allegedly ran the red light, but officers are still reviewing video captured of the incident.

In a social media post, police said the driver remained on scene. There’s no word yet on if any charges are pending.

Police and paramedics are on scene and Islington Ave. has been closed at Orrell Avenue.