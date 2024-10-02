4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

A Toronto paramedic ambulance
A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 2, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 8:11 pm.

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and child, have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

It happened around 6:11 p.m. at Islington and Orrell avenues.

Two children and one baby were taken to hospital, according to paramedics. A woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A police source tells 680 NewsRadio the children are four years old, 18 months old and two months old.  The four-year-old was the most seriously injured and there’s heightened concern for the 2 month old just because of their age. The 18-month-old is expected to be ok, according to the source.

Witnesses say it appears the woman and the children were crossing on a green light when they were struck by a vehicle that allegedly ran the red light, but officers are still reviewing video captured of the incident.

In a social media post, police said the driver remained on scene. There’s no word yet on if any charges are pending.

Police and paramedics are on scene and Islington Ave. has been closed at Orrell Avenue.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Officers were conducting an investigation...

51m ago

Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness

As Toronto continues to deal with a homelessness crisis, one local builder is turning an idea into a reality that could help those who are unhoused have a roof over their head. Ryan...

1h ago

Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways
Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province's highways as part of his government's ongoing plans to fight gridlock. Premier Doug Ford announced...

4h ago

Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour
Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour

Oasis has added a second date for Toronto to their 2025 North American reunion tour after what they call "phenomenal demand." The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Officers were conducting an investigation...

51m ago

Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness

As Toronto continues to deal with a homelessness crisis, one local builder is turning an idea into a reality that could help those who are unhoused have a roof over their head. Ryan...

1h ago

Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways
Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province's highways as part of his government's ongoing plans to fight gridlock. Premier Doug Ford announced...

4h ago

Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour
Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour

Oasis has added a second date for Toronto to their 2025 North American reunion tour after what they call "phenomenal demand." The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Teenage golfer making waves on the world stage
Teenage golfer making waves on the world stage

A teen from Maple is competing in a world golf competition. Brandon Rowe has the story on the 15-year-old golf phenom.

2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
2:27
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard testified he did not sexually assault a woman in Kirkland Lake in 2016. Michelle Mackey has the latest from the trial in Haileybury.
2:01
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government

Mosaic Transit Group, the private-sector consortium building the 18-stop Finch West LRT, has filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and the Ontario government over multiple issues, including talks with the TTC. Nick Westoll reports.
2:14
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home

A man is dead and 2 others injured after suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home. Erica Natividad with details on the shooting and the hunt for suspects.
More Videos