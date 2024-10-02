Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province’s highways as part of his government’s ongoing plans to fight gridlock.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday the speed limit will be increased to 110 kilometres an hour on all 400-series highways “where it is safe to do so.”

“Safety comes first over anything and then we’ll work on the rest but wouldn’t it great if we could even get over 50 kilometres an hour on the 401 in rush hour through this city. That would be incredible,” said Ford.

In 2022, the government permanently increased the speed limit on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario as well as two sections in northern Ontario on a two-year trial basis.

In July 2024, the speed limit increased from 100 kilometres an hour to 110 across 10 sections of provincial highways, including Highway 401 from Colborne to Belleville and from Belleville to Kingston, as well as Highway 403 from Woodstock to Brantford and from Brantford to Hamilton.

Ontario Greens Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy says instead of raising speed limits the province should be providing more affordable choices to try and reduce the number of cars on the road.

“Our communities need two-way, all-day GO train and intercity bus service,” said Clancy. “We also need to build communities that don’t require you to travel a great distance to get to work or school – by building more homes in existing neighbourhoods and especially around transit hubs.”

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria noted that along with the speed increase the province has also introduced some of the harshest penalties for anybody involved in careless and impaired driving.

“We’re taking away licenses for life, we’re suspending people longer,” said Sarkaria.

BUYING BACK HIGHWAY 407

On the subject of gridlock, Ford was asked about the province buying back Highway 407 or paying for commercial trucks to use the toll-highway.

“All options are on the table, maybe both options,” said Ford while pointing out that gridlock is costing the provincial economy $11 billion a year and costing commuters 100 hours sitting in traffic on Highway 401.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called the sell-off of Highway 407 “one of the worst financial decisions in Ontario history.”

“Gridlock on Highway 401 has become unbearable while the 407 sits so empty you could land a plane on it,” said Schreiner. “The Ford government can start reversing the damage today by subsidizing tolls for trucks on the 407, freeing up space for cars on the 401 at a fraction of what it would cost to build any new highway – a solution Ontario Greens have repeatedly called for.”

The Mike Harris Progressive Conservative government sold Highway 407 in 1999 for $3.1 billion to a consortium that included SNC Lavalin, Quebec’s provincial pension fund and Spanish company Ferrovial.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50.01 per cent of 407 ETR, which runs the tolled highway.

The province owns a 22-kilometre stretch on the highway’s eastern flank and tolls drivers at a significantly cheaper rate than the private portion of the highway.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report