Police hunt underway for suspect in Mississauga nightclub stabbing

Peel Regional Police are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with an overnight stabbing that allegedly occurred outside of a Mississauga nightclub.

Officers were called to the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man with “obvious signs of trauma.” He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment where they remain in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be splatters of blood near the front entrance of Sugar Daddy’s Nite Club.

Photo appears to show blood splattered near the front entrance of a Mississauga night club. (CityNews/ Joe Lotocki)

Detectives are searching for one suspect who is described as a Black male who is approximately five-foot-11.

He was last seen with his hair in cornrows and wearing a black T-shirt with red strips and black shoes.

Police say the suspect speaks with a Caribbean accent and fled the scene in a dark-coloured minivan.

“This is an isolated incident, and investigators believe there is no threat to public safety at this point,” a police spokesperson told CityNews. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”