Feds fire back at Ford over bail barbs, saying it’s a ‘provincial responsibility’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024.
File photo of Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 3, 2024 9:32 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 9:38 pm.

The revelation that a man with a long rap sheet was out on bail when he allegedly shot a Toronto police officer has led to a political blame game between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the federal government.

Ford has long fumed about what he considers a weak criminal justice system that results in a revolving door for chronic criminals.

After a Toronto officer was shot on Wednesday night, he was quick to once again pounce on the topic, saying “the guy accused in this shooting should never have been out on bail. Enough is enough. The federal government needs to do its job and fix our broken bail system so we can keep dangerous criminals behind bars and off our streets.”

In a sharp rebuke, a spokesperson for Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Arif Virani, said Ford should get his own house in order before laying blame.

“The administration of bail is a provincial responsibility,” the Minister’s office said in a statement provided to CityNews.

“Ontario must step up and ensure their courts and prosecutors are well resourced, that provincially appointed Justices of the Peace are applying the law — and when they don’t — provincially appointed crowns need to initiate bail reviews.

“Doug Ford also needs to ensure that there are enough spaces in provincial detention facilities to house people in custody awaiting trial. It’s time to stop deflecting and start enforcing the laws we’ve already passed in collaboration with them.”

Virani’s office says the federal government has “tightened bail for repeat offenders, passed tougher laws on guns, organized crime, and auto theft, and increased support for police.”

“We are glad to see this work is helping. Auto theft is down 17 per cent nationwide, with a 14 per cent drop in Ontario. We’re focused on results; now Ontario needs to follow through.”

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing dozens of charges after the Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, Tibor Orgona, 21, of Toronto, is facing 17 charges including attempted murder, three counts of robbery and numerous firearms-related offences.

He’s also been charged with violating probation.

Photo of Tibor Orgona.
Photo of Tibor Orgona. TPS/HO

Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid expressed his frustration with a justice system that he doesn’t think is holding criminals to account.

“I think the criminal element is basically having a free-for-all right now.”

Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account
Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account

It was a swift kick in the behind for one diehard Taylor Swift fan after her coveted tickets to one of the pop sensation's sold-out Toronto shows were stolen from her online Ticketmaster account. Alicia...

2h ago

'Old approach isn't working': Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pushes for involuntary treatment for severe addiction
'Old approach isn't working': Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pushes for involuntary treatment for severe addiction

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the province to allow involuntary treatment for residents of Peel with severe addictions, brain injuries and mental illness. "By prioritizing timely interventions...

1h ago

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

3h ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

3h ago

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

4h ago

2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

5h ago

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.

10h ago

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

23h ago

