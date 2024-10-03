Feds fire back at Ford over bail barbs, saying it’s a ‘provincial responsibility’

The revelation that a man with a long rap sheet was out on bail when he allegedly shot a Toronto police officer has led to a political blame game between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the federal government.

Ford has long fumed about what he considers a weak criminal justice system that results in a revolving door for chronic criminals.

After a Toronto officer was shot on Wednesday night, he was quick to once again pounce on the topic, saying “the guy accused in this shooting should never have been out on bail. Enough is enough. The federal government needs to do its job and fix our broken bail system so we can keep dangerous criminals behind bars and off our streets.”

I’m relieved to hear that the @TorontoPolice officer who was shot in the line of duty yesterday is being well-cared for and I’m praying for his swift and full recovery.



But the guy accused in this shooting should never have been out on bail. Enough is enough. The federal… https://t.co/Cb1co7LjNb — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 3, 2024

In a sharp rebuke, a spokesperson for Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Arif Virani, said Ford should get his own house in order before laying blame.

“The administration of bail is a provincial responsibility,” the Minister’s office said in a statement provided to CityNews.

“Ontario must step up and ensure their courts and prosecutors are well resourced, that provincially appointed Justices of the Peace are applying the law — and when they don’t — provincially appointed crowns need to initiate bail reviews.

“Doug Ford also needs to ensure that there are enough spaces in provincial detention facilities to house people in custody awaiting trial. It’s time to stop deflecting and start enforcing the laws we’ve already passed in collaboration with them.”

Virani’s office says the federal government has “tightened bail for repeat offenders, passed tougher laws on guns, organized crime, and auto theft, and increased support for police.”

“We are glad to see this work is helping. Auto theft is down 17 per cent nationwide, with a 14 per cent drop in Ontario. We’re focused on results; now Ontario needs to follow through.”

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing dozens of charges after the Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, Tibor Orgona, 21, of Toronto, is facing 17 charges including attempted murder, three counts of robbery and numerous firearms-related offences.

He’s also been charged with violating probation.

Photo of Tibor Orgona. TPS/HO

Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid expressed his frustration with a justice system that he doesn’t think is holding criminals to account.

“I think the criminal element is basically having a free-for-all right now.”