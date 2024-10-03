Victims identified in Courtice double homicide

The two women killed at a home in Courtice have been identified in new court documents.

Michael Belhu, 33, has been charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Katrina Zwolinksi and Laurie Crew.

The relationship between Belhu, Zwolinksi and Crew has not been released, but the documents classify the charges as intimate partner violence.

Previous court documents show the accused had been charged with mischief for allegedly damaging Crew’s front door on Moulton Court in February, the same address where the women were found.

Durham police say they were called to the home on Tuesday around 1 p.m. to perform a wellness check.

The women were both found with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced dead. A child was located in the home but was uninjured.

Belhu was taken into custody without incident.