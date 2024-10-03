Weekend need-to-know: Up all night for Nuit Blanche and running for a cure

Torontonians will be up all night on Saturday to take in Nuit Blanche but there’s lot more to do for those who would rather stay in bed. There are no TTC closures in effect this weekend but there is a service adjustment on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East line.

Nuit Blanche

Toronto will be the city that doesn’t sleep for one night this weekend during the annual Nuit Blanche.

The festival is the city’s all-night celebration of contemporary art produced by the City of Toronto alongside Toronto’s arts community.

This year’s theme is Bridging Distance and will feature almost 100 art projects and performances from close to 150 artists. New works by artists and collectives, educational institutions and neighbourhood groups can be found in shared spaces including parks, galleries, storefronts, office towers, streets and sidewalks.

More details and a map of where all the art will be can be found on their website. It starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and runs through the night until 7 a.m.

CIBC Run for the Cure

The event that has raised over $500 million for breast cancer research since it was first held in 1992 is hitting Toronto’s streets this weekend. The CIBC Run for the Cure is happening this Sunday, celebrating 33 years of bringing hope to thousands of people across the country who have been affected by breast cancer

It kicks off in Sir Winston Churchill Park and information on how to participate is available on their website.

Picklefest

The second annual Picklefest is back at Henderson Brewing Company this weekend. It will feature over 50 vendors offering all things pickled and fermented with fully licensed beverage selections.

The event is all-ages and tickets are still available on their website. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Ontario Universities’ Fair

Do you have a child in their last year of high school trying to decide whether they’d like to go to university in Ontario? The Ontario Universities’ Fair provides the opportunity to talk personally with senior faculty and representatives from Ontario universities, much as you would at a university tour or open house.

It’s happening at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

TTC/GO Closures

No TTC closures

Lakeshore East Line service adjustment

Starting late evening Friday, Oct. 4, and throughout the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, there will be no GO train service between Union Station and Durham College Oshawa GO while in order to perform important construction along the line. GO buses will replace trains at Durham College Oshawa GO, Whitby GO, Ajax GO, Pickering GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other new and ongoing city closures