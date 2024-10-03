Weekend need-to-know: Up all night for Nuit Blanche and running for a cure
Posted October 3, 2024 11:54 am.
Torontonians will be up all night on Saturday to take in Nuit Blanche but there’s lot more to do for those who would rather stay in bed. There are no TTC closures in effect this weekend but there is a service adjustment on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East line.
Nuit Blanche
Toronto will be the city that doesn’t sleep for one night this weekend during the annual Nuit Blanche.
The festival is the city’s all-night celebration of contemporary art produced by the City of Toronto alongside Toronto’s arts community.
This year’s theme is Bridging Distance and will feature almost 100 art projects and performances from close to 150 artists. New works by artists and collectives, educational institutions and neighbourhood groups can be found in shared spaces including parks, galleries, storefronts, office towers, streets and sidewalks.
More details and a map of where all the art will be can be found on their website. It starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and runs through the night until 7 a.m.
CIBC Run for the Cure
The event that has raised over $500 million for breast cancer research since it was first held in 1992 is hitting Toronto’s streets this weekend. The CIBC Run for the Cure is happening this Sunday, celebrating 33 years of bringing hope to thousands of people across the country who have been affected by breast cancer
It kicks off in Sir Winston Churchill Park and information on how to participate is available on their website.
Picklefest
The second annual Picklefest is back at Henderson Brewing Company this weekend. It will feature over 50 vendors offering all things pickled and fermented with fully licensed beverage selections.
The event is all-ages and tickets are still available on their website. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Ontario Universities’ Fair
Do you have a child in their last year of high school trying to decide whether they’d like to go to university in Ontario? The Ontario Universities’ Fair provides the opportunity to talk personally with senior faculty and representatives from Ontario universities, much as you would at a university tour or open house.
It’s happening at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
TTC/GO Closures
No TTC closures
Lakeshore East Line service adjustment
Starting late evening Friday, Oct. 4, and throughout the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, there will be no GO train service between Union Station and Durham College Oshawa GO while in order to perform important construction along the line. GO buses will replace trains at Durham College Oshawa GO, Whitby GO, Ajax GO, Pickering GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.
Road closures
Gardiner Expressway closure
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Other new and ongoing city closures
- From 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard East will be reduced from two lanes to one lane between Logan and Carlaw Avenues due to road reconstruction on Lake Shore Boulevard East as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection project. Drivers will not be able to right turn onto Carlaw Avenue from Lake Shore. A detour will be in place via Logan Avenue and Commissioner Street.
- Park Lawn Road is down to a single lane from north of Lake Shore Boulevard to the Gardiner Expressway due to the construction of a proposed GO station in the area.
- Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Station and Union Station. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four-and-a-half years.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction, which is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington until October 2024 for sewer installation.
- Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
- Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.
- From Friday, July 12, the Progress Avenue bridge over McCowan Road and the ramp at Busby Drive to northbound McCowan Road will be permanently closed for demolition as part of construction on the Scarborough Centre subway station. Demolition is scheduled for completion in early September. Sidewalk access will be maintained.
- The eastbound lanes of Huntingwood Drive will be closed between Birchmount and Kennedy Roads for rehabilitation and improving bike lanes until Sept. 15. Westbound lanes will remain open.
- Until mid-October, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on Queen Street West will be closed at the York Street intersection for the installation of overhead wiring for the 501 Queen streetcar detour. One westbound lane will remain open.