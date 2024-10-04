Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Residents run for cover following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon
Residents run for cover following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hassan Ammar

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 4, 2024 12:40 pm.

A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues. 

Jalal Tabaja, a father of four Canadian children, says he has moved his family to a hotel in a quieter area north of Beirut, but nowhere feels safe as explosions are heard across the capital city. 

Global Affairs Canada says it continues to help Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate family members to flee as the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah intensifies.

It says nearly 25,000 Canadians are currently believed to be in Lebanon, about 5,000 of them have requested assistance and officials have reached out to more than 2,300 people to offer seats on commercial flights arranged by the federal government. 

The United Nations International Organization for Migration reported Thursday that 1,600 people have been killed and 6,000 injured in Lebanon in recent weeks.

Tabaja, who lost both of his parents last week after their car was struck by an Israeli bomb in Lebanon, says he and his family have been told they can get on a flight on Sunday but are awaiting confirmation. 

He says he is thankful to the Canadian government for its response but more should be done to rescue those who are trapped.

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

2h ago

Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned
Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned

Two Taylor Swift-loving sisters will be in attendance at one of her upcoming sold-out shows at Rogers Centre after their stolen tickets were returned, Ticketmaster told CityNews on Friday. Sisters Alicia...

1h ago

Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers
Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers

MONTREAL — In a victory for air travellers, the Supreme Court of Canada has upheld rules that bolster compensation for passengers subjected to delays and damaged luggage on international flights. On...

54m ago

Some streetcar service resuming on 509 Harbourfront, 504 King
Some streetcar service resuming on 509 Harbourfront, 504 King

Streetcar service is resuming for part of the 509 Harbourfront and for the 504 King routes on Sunday, the City of Toronto has announced. Starting Oct 6, service on the 509 will resume between Union...

51m ago

