Some streetcar service resuming on 509 Harbourfront, 504 King

TTC 509 Harbourfront streetcar
TTC 509 Harbourfront streetcar. TTC

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 4, 2024 1:42 pm.

Streetcar service is resuming for part of the 509 Harbourfront and for the 504 King routes on Sunday, the City of Toronto has announced.

Starting Oct 6, service on the 509 will resume between Union Station and Spadina Avenue while a second stage of work to modernize the power infrastructure along the waterfront will begin from Spadina to Bathurst Street.

The 510 Spadina buses will be extended west to serve the stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place to replace streetcar service in that section of Queens Quay.

Spadina is still being serviced by buses as work on track repairs and power line upgrades is ongoing. That work is slated to be completed in January.

Service is also set to resume on the 504 King through Liberty Village after the early completion of streetcar track renewal on King Street.

The TTC also announced they will be increasing weekday subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. There will also be an increase in service at select times on the 501 Queen and 301 Queen Night, 303 Kingston Road Night, and 305 Dundas Night streetcar routes.

Bus routes, 72 Pape, 102 Markham Rd., 129 McCowan North, and 941 Keele Express, will also see increased service.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

2h ago

Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned
Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned

Two Taylor Swift-loving sisters will be in attendance at one of her upcoming sold-out shows at Rogers Centre after their stolen tickets were returned, Ticketmaster told CityNews on Friday. Sisters Alicia...

1h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.  Jalal Tabaja, a...

1h ago

Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers
Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers

MONTREAL — In a victory for air travellers, the Supreme Court of Canada has upheld rules that bolster compensation for passengers subjected to delays and damaged luggage on international flights. On...

54m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

2h ago

Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned
Happy ending for sisters after their stolen Taylor Swift Toronto concert tickets are returned

Two Taylor Swift-loving sisters will be in attendance at one of her upcoming sold-out shows at Rogers Centre after their stolen tickets were returned, Ticketmaster told CityNews on Friday. Sisters Alicia...

1h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.  Jalal Tabaja, a...

1h ago

Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers
Supreme Court upholds rules on air passenger compensation in win for consumers

MONTREAL — In a victory for air travellers, the Supreme Court of Canada has upheld rules that bolster compensation for passengers subjected to delays and damaged luggage on international flights. On...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

20h ago

2:25
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces

The deal between the province and Therme Canada for its water park and spa development includes "performance rent" but the deal can't be broken for 10 years. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

21h ago

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.
4:41
Art festival Nuit Blanche makes its return
Art festival Nuit Blanche makes its return

It's one of the most unique events in Toronto. Nuit Blanche sees public spaces transformed into contemporary art masterpieces. We sit down with the event's artistic director to preview this year's schedule.

More Videos