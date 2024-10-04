Some streetcar service resuming on 509 Harbourfront, 504 King

Streetcar service is resuming for part of the 509 Harbourfront and for the 504 King routes on Sunday, the City of Toronto has announced.

Starting Oct 6, service on the 509 will resume between Union Station and Spadina Avenue while a second stage of work to modernize the power infrastructure along the waterfront will begin from Spadina to Bathurst Street.

The 510 Spadina buses will be extended west to serve the stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place to replace streetcar service in that section of Queens Quay.

Spadina is still being serviced by buses as work on track repairs and power line upgrades is ongoing. That work is slated to be completed in January.

Service is also set to resume on the 504 King through Liberty Village after the early completion of streetcar track renewal on King Street.

The TTC also announced they will be increasing weekday subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. There will also be an increase in service at select times on the 501 Queen and 301 Queen Night, 303 Kingston Road Night, and 305 Dundas Night streetcar routes.

Bus routes, 72 Pape, 102 Markham Rd., 129 McCowan North, and 941 Keele Express, will also see increased service.