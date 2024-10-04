Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

A motorist fills up the gasoline tank of a vehicle at a Costco warehouse Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 4, 2024 9:17 am.

Last Updated October 4, 2024 10:11 am.

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that’s about to change to start the weekend.

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says prices will jump by four cents on Saturday, Oct. 5, to 152.9 cents/litre at most stations. This is the most expensive gas price in a month, dating back to Sept. 4, when it was 154.9 cents/litre.

Toronto and the GTA drivers experienced a five-day stretch of 145.9 cents/litre at most gas stations from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, the lowest daytime price since February.

September’s monthly high was 154.9 cents/litre, while August’s was 167.9 cents/litre at most Toronto and GTA gas stations. Prices were exceptionally high in July, with a monthly maximum of 170.9 cents/litre and a low of 164.9 cents/litre.

Gas prices are updated daily here.

