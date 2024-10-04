Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years

Jeoffrey Serrette, 73, of Hamilton. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 4, 2024 4:12 pm.

Toronto Police announced charges on Friday in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1970s.

Investigators allege the suspect sexually assault three children over a 26-year period between 1978 and 2004 in Toronto and Mississauga.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Jeoffrey Serrette, 73, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 14, sexual assault and assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Jeoffrey Serrette, of Hamilton, as he looked when he was younger. Toronto Police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

31m ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

38m ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

31m ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.

2h ago

2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

22h ago

2:25
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces

The deal between the province and Therme Canada for its water park and spa development includes "performance rent" but the deal can't be broken for 10 years. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

More Videos