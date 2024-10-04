Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years

Toronto Police announced charges on Friday in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1970s.

Investigators allege the suspect sexually assault three children over a 26-year period between 1978 and 2004 in Toronto and Mississauga.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Jeoffrey Serrette, 73, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 14, sexual assault and assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Jeoffrey Serrette, of Hamilton, as he looked when he was younger. Toronto Police.