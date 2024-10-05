Man, 57, charged in alleged violent assault in East York
Posted October 5, 2024 10:48 am.
Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with an alleged violent assault in East York last month.
Investigators were called to a home in the Victoria Park and Dawes Road area around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 30 after someone reported they had been threatened and assaulted.
Police have arrested Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto and charged him with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, choking, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.