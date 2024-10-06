Man dies in hospital after assault at Toronto South Detention Centre

Police have released a photo of 69-year-old Euplio Cusano.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2024 6:39 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 6:40 pm.

A 69-year-old man has died after being assaulted inside the Toronto South Detention Centre, officers say.

The Toronto Police Service issued a statement Sunday evening announcing the death of Euplio Cusano, a resident of the city.

Cusano was allegedly assaulted on October 3 by another man who is currently incarcerated at the same prison.

He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Police have charged 54-year-old Ivan Ademovic of Toronto with manslaughter in connection with Cusano’s death. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday.

The Toronto South Detention Center has long been deemed one of Canada’s most dangerous prisons and has faced scrutiny in recent years over its conditions of confinement.

