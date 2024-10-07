Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in Brampton boy’s 2020 death

Ezekiel "Zeke" Agyemang, 16
Ezekiel "Zeke" Agyemang, 16, of Brampton, was killed on June 30, 2020, after officers with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) discovered his body on 10 Side Road near Guelph Line in Milton. Photo: GuFundMe.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 12:53 pm.

A man from Toronto has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of a 16-year-old boy from Brampton, who was allegedly kidnapped, shot and left by the side of the road.

Ezekiel “Zeke” Agyemang, 16, of Brampton, was killed on June 30, 2020. Officers with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) discovered his body on 10 Side Road near Guelph Line in Milton. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound, police later confirmed.

The homicide investigation resulted in four people being arrested. One of the accused, 28-year-old Ahmed Ismail of Toronto, was initially charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder.

On Oct. 4, 2024, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Agyemang’s death. He’s expected to be sentenced on Dec. 17, 2024.

HRPS said the courts stayed charges against two of the four arrested parties, and the charges against the fourth accused are still pending.

“Although the tragic loss of Zeke will continue to be felt by his family and throughout the community, the Halton Regional Police Service hopes this outcome will bring some measure of healing,” HRPS wrote in a news release.

