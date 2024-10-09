3 arrested in high-end car thefts, break-ins across GTA

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into high-end vehicle thefts and break-and-enters across the GTA.

Police in Peel Region say over the summer they began investigating a group of individuals responsible for at least 13 high-end vehicle thefts valued at over $1.5 million and a series of nighttime break-ins in Peel and Toronto.

Investigators recovered multiple vehicles as well as illegal firearms and magazines at four residences in Peel, Toronto and Alliston.

Cody Watts, 22, of Toronto is facing a total of six theft and firearms charges including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Brandyn Hunter, 28, of Toronto and Savannah Chaves, 24, of Cambridge face separate theft and firearms charges.

“This remains an active investigation and investigators anticipate further arrests and charges,” police said in a release on Wednesday.