Council approves extending lease at Billy Bishop Airport but falls short of PortsToronto demand

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

By John Marchesan

Posted October 9, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 7:26 pm.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order to complete the necessary runway safety extensions.

The Mayor’s motion calls for the lease at the island airport – which is set to expire in 2033 – to be extended to 2045 if it is “necessary to secure the requisite financing” for the runway end safety areas (RESAs) work to be carried out by PortsToronto.

Federal regulations mandate the additional safety buffer zones for planes landing and taking off be completed by the middle of 2027. Airport officials said they would like to extend the lease by 40 years in order to secure the necessary financing to make the required changes and to feel secure about the future of the airport.

“We simply need term and we need to be able to have land mass extension – those are the two elements that we asked for from the beginning. And if the City is saying this is not about the future of the airport, then why wouldn’t they give us term,” RJ Steenstra, the CEO of PortsToronto, said ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

Chow said nobody is trying to close down the airport but she wants the focus to be on the runway extension first and then move towards an extension on the airport’s lease.

“What is in front of us is not about the future of the island airport,” the Mayor said ahead of the vote late Wednesday. “We are not closing the airport, I have no intention of closing the airport.”

The mayor’s motion, and several amendments that would see a commitment to a long-term extension discussed with PortsToronto only after the runway safety areas are completed, passed by a 17-8 vote.

The federal agency has faced opposition in the past to future expansion at the airport including larger aircraft flying to and from downtown Toronto.

Allan Carter and Momin Qureshi both contributed to this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy
Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy

Toronto police have identified a man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 13-year-old boy. Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around...

3h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by bus in Upper Beaches
Woman critically injured after being struck by bus in Upper Beaches

A woman suffered critical injuries after being struck by a driver in the Upper Beaches on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Kingswood Road and Kingston Road just after 4...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

4h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

23m ago

Top Stories

Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy
Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy

Toronto police have identified a man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 13-year-old boy. Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around...

3h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by bus in Upper Beaches
Woman critically injured after being struck by bus in Upper Beaches

A woman suffered critical injuries after being struck by a driver in the Upper Beaches on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Kingswood Road and Kingston Road just after 4...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

4h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

9h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

6h ago

2:41
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week

Showers are expected on Wednesday but it will make way for sunshine later on this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast
2:39
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence

Toronto has now recorded its 72nd homicide of the year after a young man was shot dead near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive. Shauna Hunt with the latest from a neighbourhood that is grappling with an escalation in gun violence.
2:03
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes

When it comes to travel, airplanes can be one of the safest ways to go. However, crews need to train for the worst in rare instances. Nick Westoll visits Toronto Pearson International Airport to see how crews recover airplanes that go off the runway.
More Videos