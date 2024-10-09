Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy
Posted October 9, 2024 4:05 pm.
Last Updated October 9, 2024 4:06 pm.
Toronto police have identified a man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 13-year-old boy.
Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around 12:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A man was found bleeding in a Denny’s restaurant parking lot. Emergency crews tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Paulo Jose Pedro, 54, of Toronto.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
It’s not clear what led to the fatal stabbing.