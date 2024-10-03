Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man’s fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man.

Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around 12:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man was found bleeding in the parking lot of an establishment. Emergency crews tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The 13-year-old boy cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Workers at the plaza and other witnesses told 680News Radio the victim was unhoused and was known to camp out in the area.

It’s not clear what led to the fatal stabbing.