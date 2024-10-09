Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport

Pearson airport
Several Air Canada Express planes stand on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 9, 2024 1:03 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 1:15 pm.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to be mindful of flight cancellations due to Hurricane Milton.

Anyone with a flight is advised to check their status before leaving for the airport.

“We’re continuing to monitor Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm moves towards Florida with an expected landfall in the next 24 hours,” wrote Toronto Pearson on X.

“Some Canadian airlines have released travel advisories and cancelled flights for [Wednesday] and [Thursday]. If your plans include travelling to Florida this week, we recommend you check your flight status with your airline.”

As of Wednesday morning, about eight flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa had been cancelled.

Porter Airlines cancelled all of its Florida flights for Wednesday and Thursday. The airline said passengers will be automatically rebooked later in the week.

“There may be further cancellations throughout the week as the storm makes landfall,” Porter Airlines wrote in a statement. “Complimentary flight changes are available on all Florida flights scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.”

Flair Airlines announced it had cancelled all Thursday flights between Fort Lauderdale and Toronto Pearson and that Friday flights could also be impacted. On Wednesday, Orlando International Airport also confirmed that it had ceased commercial operations in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s arrival.

Milton was at Category 4 status this morning after spending much of Tuesday as a Category 5 storm. It is threatening the Tampa Bay area, a major population centre home to more than 3.3 million people that has managed to evade a direct hit from a major hurricane for over 100 years.

Millions have been ordered to evacuate, and in the Tampa Bay area, counties are using multiple means of communication to urge people to leave vulnerable areas. 

National Hurricane Center forecasters in the U.S. warned Milton is “expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane” when it reaches Florida’s coast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

14m ago

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services...

1h ago

3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping
3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday. York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza...

1h ago

New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know
New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin yet another highly anticipated regular season on Wednesday night in Montreal, an 82-game quest that will include a new head coach, new captain and a revamped defence. Toronto...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

14m ago

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services...

1h ago

3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping
3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday. York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza...

1h ago

New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know
New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin yet another highly anticipated regular season on Wednesday night in Montreal, an 82-game quest that will include a new head coach, new captain and a revamped defence. Toronto...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

4h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

1h ago

2:39
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence

Toronto has now recorded its 72nd homicide of the year after a young man was shot dead near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive. Shauna Hunt with the latest from a neighbourhood that is grappling with an escalation in gun violence.

20h ago

1:50
Making Halloween sweet for all kids
Making Halloween sweet for all kids

Halloween should be a sweet treat for all kids, and one group is working to make sure it's an accessible day across the country. Audra Brown with how you can make your trick-or-treat stations welcoming to everyone.

20h ago

2:03
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes

When it comes to travel, airplanes can be one of the safest ways to go. However, crews need to train for the worst in rare instances. Nick Westoll visits Toronto Pearson International Airport to see how crews recover airplanes that go off the runway.

20h ago

More Videos