Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

Photo of Nana-Yaw Asante
Photo of Nana-Yaw Asante. HRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 11, 2024 6:52 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 6:58 pm.

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week.

Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022 by provincial police in connection with a shooting at a Wasaga Beach home that left one woman with non-life threatening injuries and another incident in Collingwood in which a man was seriously injured in an alleged assault by a man brandishing a handgun.

After surrendering to police without incident, Asante was charged with four counts of attempted murder as well as numerous firearms-related offences and failing to comply with probation.

Police in Halton Region say Asante was in court on an unrelated matter on Oct. 10 when he was mistakenly released from custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for being unlawfully at large.

Asante is described as Black, five-foot-five, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Top Stories

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

4h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

28m ago

Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election
Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election

Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP Kaleed Rasheed, one of the first cabinet ministers who resigned after getting caught up in the Ford government's Greenbelt scandal, says he will not seek re-election in...

3h ago

Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants
Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling parts of over 2 million infant swings across the U.S., Canada and Mexico due to a serious suffocation risk, following reports of five infant deaths. The U.S....

5h ago

