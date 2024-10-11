Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week.

Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022 by provincial police in connection with a shooting at a Wasaga Beach home that left one woman with non-life threatening injuries and another incident in Collingwood in which a man was seriously injured in an alleged assault by a man brandishing a handgun.

After surrendering to police without incident, Asante was charged with four counts of attempted murder as well as numerous firearms-related offences and failing to comply with probation.

Police in Halton Region say Asante was in court on an unrelated matter on Oct. 10 when he was mistakenly released from custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for being unlawfully at large.

Asante is described as Black, five-foot-five, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.