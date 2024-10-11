Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school

A British Columbia First Nation says it has complied files on 55 children who died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake. A cemetery and a barn are seen on the former grounds of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted October 11, 2024 6:33 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 8:19 pm.

A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.

The higher figure is contained in an interim report into the St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School by the Williams Lake First Nation.

It says investigators will finalize ground-penetrating radar surveys this year and hold meetings on potential excavation, exhumation, repatriation, DNA testing, and genealogical mapping before any decision on digging up possible graves is made.

There are currently “no definitive processes planned” for excavation, it says.

It says no confirmed human remains have been found to date while telling skeptics there is an “overwhelming abundance of evidence” supporting the legitimacy of the investigation that is being compiled in a scientific way.

“Some Canadians find it threatening or uncomfortable that residential school investigations are causing us to scrutinize our colonial history and acknowledge the damage caused by systems, policies, and institutions promoted in our country for generations,” the report released on Friday concludes.

“To those Canadians, we point out that the discomfort caused by a re-evaluation of orthodox history is an unavoidable part of bringing truth to light. It’s a necessary and healthy part of our evolution and growth as a nation.”

Investigators have previously said two separate searches using ground-penetrating radar at the former school site had detected 159 possible unmarked graves.

The Catholic-run school operated from 1891 to 1981 about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, and the area being searched covers 782 hectares of land.

The report says the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register lists 16 children by name as having died while under the school’s care.

It says the additional 39 deaths or disappearances were verified “through archival documentation.”

The report says it received more than 61,000 documents and photos as part of its research.

The school site was bought by the Williams Lake First Nation last year with the help of the provincial government, in part to help ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The report says there are also early plans to “reimagine the site as a place of healing.”

It says the investigation team is working with the BC Coroner’s Service, RCMP, the B.C. government and others “to determine where – and under what circumstances – excavation of potential graves and the exhumation of human remains can occur.”

It says they are working on a memorandum of understanding about “excavation, exhumation, identification, and repatriation of remains.”

“At this time, no definitive processes are planned regarding excavation. Engagement sessions will be completed before any decisions are made,” it says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No injuries after stolen car crashes into two homes in North York
No injuries after stolen car crashes into two homes in North York

No one was injured after a reported stolen car crashed into two separate homes in North York Police were called to the Derrydown Road and Sentinel Road area, just south of Finch Avenue West, around...

6m ago

Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court
Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week. Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022...

3h ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

6h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

2h ago

Top Stories

No injuries after stolen car crashes into two homes in North York
No injuries after stolen car crashes into two homes in North York

No one was injured after a reported stolen car crashed into two separate homes in North York Police were called to the Derrydown Road and Sentinel Road area, just south of Finch Avenue West, around...

6m ago

Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court
Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week. Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022...

3h ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

6h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend

Sunny but cool on Saturday before rainy and windy conditions move into the GTA on Sunday. Some regions in cottage country could even see snow!

4h ago

2:34
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats

Metrolinx has begun to chop down over 1200 trees at Eglinton Flats. As Jazan Grewal reports, this comes just days after community advocates lost a court battle against the transit agency to save the trees.

22h ago

1:45
Cat Café a "purrfect" spot for a coffee break
Cat Café a "purrfect" spot for a coffee break

Toronto has a new unique place to take a break. Audra Brown visited a cafe where you can grab a coffee and some relaxing time with some furry friends.

2:35
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library

Not only can you borrow a book or print off your resume at the Toronto Public Library, you can also find mental health supports and services that contribute to your well being. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:56
Frosty night ahead of Friday warm up
Frosty night ahead of Friday warm up

Sunny skies but gusty conditions for Friday before a mixed bag of weather moves in for the long weekend.
More Videos